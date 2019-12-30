ROXANA - Olivia Mouser, a Roxana junior on the Shells' basketball squad, is a definite team player for coaches Brian Diskin and Carol Fletcher.

Mouser is the December Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Mouser has been playing basketball for 8 years. She said her favorite thing about basketball is the bonds she's able to create with her teammates and strengthening friendships "as we continue to work harder and harder to accomplish the goals we have."

Article continues after sponsor message

"I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me but especially my parents, brother sister and grandparents for always being at every game being so supportive and my number one fans," she said. "I would also like to thank my coach for continuing to push me to my limit and never giving up on me.

"Being involved in so many sports has really taught me so much. It’s taught me how hard work pays off, how to work with others and to always do my best with whatever situation you’re faced with.

She doesn't plan to continue her sport in college and she is not sure where she would like to go either. She is hoping to major in physical therapy.

Mouser also plays soccer and volleyball for the Shells.

More like this: