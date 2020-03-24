ALTON - Alton junior basketball player Lay'lhany Davis was one of the hardest workers for the Redbirds this season, averaging 1.1 points and 3.1 rebounds-per-game during a 4-25 season, serving as a role model for a very young team.

It's for that reason that Davis was named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for March, 2020.

It was a very tough season for Alton, but Davis continued to work hard and give her all in every game this season, the first under her coach, Deserea Howard.

"Pursuing basketball this year was tough at first," Davis said. "Not playing since eighth grade made things challenging, but I continued to try my hardest."

Davis thanked her younger sisters for pushing and encouraging her to be a role model for the Alton community.

"I would like to thank my little sisters for pushing me to be a positive role model for the younger black girls in our community," Davis said.

Davis has played for the last four years, and enjoys the relationships she's built between her coaches and teammates.

"I've played for four years," Davis said. 'The best quality of basketball is building relationships with teammates and coaches. They become family."

Playing in a sport, and the lessons learned from them, aren't lost on Davis, particularly in helping to build confidence in herself.

"Playing in high school built confidence," Davis said. "Earning medals and winning basketball games when people doubt you builds a confidence that nothing can top."

And playing sports also helps Davis in the classroom as well.

"Working, playing sports and being a student may impact grades," Davis said, "but I still maintain A"s and B's."

Davis is also musically inclined, and one of her hobbies is playing various musical instruments. She's also throws both the shot put and discus on the Redbirds' track team, and is open to playing basketball in college. Davis is hoping to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and plans on majoring in political science, with hopes of becoming an attorney.

