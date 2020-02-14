PIASA - Junior forward Josie Bouillon is one of the best players on the Piasa Southwestern High School girls basketball team, and last month was named to the all-Macoupin County Tournament team in the tourney that was held at Staunton.

And it's led to Bouillon being named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Bouillon is coached by Steve Wooley, has been playing basketball since fourth grade and credited her hard work for being named to the all-tournament team.

"I was selected onto the all-tournament team at the county tournament this year," Bouillon said. "My hard work has also got me to where I am today."

Being involved in sports has taught Bouillon many valuable lessons in real life.

"Sports has taught me the true meaning of leadership and teamwork," Bouillon said. "They have allowed me to meet new people, that led to new friendships."

Bouillon thanked her parents, teammates, and coaches for their help and support in getting to where she is today.

"I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me," Bouillon said, "along with my teammates and coach for always pushing me to do my best."

Bouillon is also an infielder for the Southwestern softball team and is involved in the school's National Honor Society. She's also undecided about where she'll go to college or a specific major at this time.

