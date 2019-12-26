ROXANA - Gavin Huffman has emerged as a star for the Roxana basketball team this season.

Huffman, a junior basketball player, is the December Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Huffman is coached by Mark Briggs and Jerry Wheaton. Huffman lists some of his most major accomplishments as an all-conference selection last year and all-tournament team pick this year," Huffman said.

"I have been playing the sport ever since junior high and I love the speed of the game and how it never stops. High school sports made me really mature as a person through all the ups and downs during each season."

He either wants to play basketball or baseball in college and he is undecided on what college. Huffman is also undecided about his major.

Huffman also plays baseball and football for the Roxana Shells.

