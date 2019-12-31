PIASA - Addis Moore, a junior basketball player, believes year-round work has been the key to his success this season on the hardwoods.

Moore is the December male Athlete of the Month for Piasa Southwestern High School.

Moore, who plays for head coach Jason Darr, is among the team's leading scorers heading into the Holiday tournament season, averaging 9.2 points-per-game in statistics according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, with five three-point baskets and is 13-of-23 from the line thus far this season.

Moore thanked his father and his older brother Carter for his success on the court.

"My dad, for pushing me and coaching me to get better," Moore said, "and my older brother Carter for always practicing against me."

Moore has been playing basketball for nine years, and has accomplished much on the court as a player. He enjoys the hard work needed to succeed.

"I have been playing for nine years, and I love the feeling of winning after putting in all the hard work," Moore said.

He credits the camps he's attended, the work he's put in and playing the game year round for his success.

"Having been playing almost all my life, it's lots of camps to work on my skills," Moore said, "countless hours of hard work and shooting at my court or in gyms, healthy habits and playing year-round."

Moore, a straight-A student who enjoys fishing in his spare time, feels that being involved with the Piasa Birds basketball team has helped teach him very valuable qualities in real life as well.

"It has brought me together with a good group of people," Moore said. "Also, it helps with responsibility, getting your equipment ready, and being on time."

Moore is planning on attending college after graduating from Southwestern, but isn't yet sure where he'll go or what his major will be.

"I am trying to narrow it down," Moore said.

