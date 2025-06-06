June Is Pet Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD – It’s not just two-legged loved ones who need a disaster preparedness plan. Four-legged, no-legged, and other pets will need assistance if there is an emergency. A survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals indicated that while 83 percent of pet owners live in an area impacted by disasters, fewer than half have a preparedness plan.

“Just like for humans, we need to be prepared for disasters on behalf of our pets,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger. “Not only do we need to think through all the items necessary to care for pets when we are at home, we need a plan in case we are not home and need arrangements for care.”

For example, a recent photo of you and your pet will be key if you are separated and want to be reunited. Rescuers will want proof that your pet belongs to you.

More pet preparedness tips:

Create a pet preparedness kit with medications, non-perishable food and treats, water, bowls, cat litter and pan, waste bags, blanket, bedding for pocket/exotic pets (and perhaps a heat source), toys, first aid kit, and copies of medical records

Have up-to-date identification on your pet

Identify a safe area of your home where all can stay together during a shelter-in-place recommendation, and keep dogs on leashes and cats in carriers

Coordinate with a trusted friend, relative, or neighbor to take care of pets and their disaster kits if you’re not home, then meet you a specific location

Don’t allow pets to roam loose in a damaged home or neighborhood.

Many shelters or other emergency centers do not allow pets because of health and safety concerns, so it is critical that you plan ahead for your pets’ care.

