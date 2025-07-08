MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office today announced it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up traffic safety efforts across the state to reduce speeding.

Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding, as well as other traffic violations.

"Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous," said Captain T.J. Hernandez. "Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law."

Speeding creates unnecessary risks for all motorists, reducing the driver’s ability to steer safely around other vehicles, hazardous objects or unexpected curves.

During the speed limit enforcement campaign, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits. The goal is to save lives.

Drivers can expect a ticket if they are spotted speeding. Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Madison County and the state July 8-Aug 1.

The speed enforcement effort is part of the "Speeding Catches Up With You" campaign and is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT. It also supports IDOT’s broader "It’s Not a Game" media campaign.

