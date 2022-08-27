ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area weather in July was a roller-coaster with extremely hot temperatures at one period to torrential rain in another. The first three weeks of the month were by far the warmest with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s on many days and consecutive 100-degree temp days July 20-24.

National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble said the temps in St. Louis for the month of July were the 17th warmest on record for that month. He also added that St. Louis Lambert Airport records go back to 1874. In July 2022, it was the third-hottest on record, the NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said. The average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Only July 1936 (first) and July 2012 (second) were warmer.

Late in the month, torrential rains came to the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

The heavy rains started on July 26 and 8.5 inches of rain fell at St. Louis Lambert Airport that day. St. Peters, Mo., was hit the hardest with more than 12 inches of rain. The Metro East Illinois region also was hit by a fierce storm on a couple of those July days. The meteorologist said the St. Louis Lambert Airport area had 12.22 inches of rain in July, St. Peters was much higher than that, he said.

Kimble said Texas and Oklahoma were the hottest in the U.S. during July because of a ridge of high pressure across the U.S. Quincy had average temperatures for the month of July, which shows how much temperatures vary across Illinois and Missouri, Kimble said. A cooler front pushed the temperatures down and then temps dropped and rains began.

The 12.22 inches of rain in St. Louis in July was the second wettest on record, Kimble said, only behind July 1948’s 12.69 inches of rain. July is not usually a wet month, he added.

More like this: