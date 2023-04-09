MADISON - Juliet Reed had one of the biggest moments of her 11-year-old life Sunday, April 2, 2023, when she captured the Junior Dragster Thunder Finale at World Wide Technology Raceway's drag strip.

Juliet, a Florissant, Mo., resident, tried her hand at drag racing for the very first time and won the Junior finale over fellow newcomer Ella Grace Gibbons of Cedar Hills, Mo.

Juliet then was runner-up to Kennedy Hale of Pevely in the Junior Dragster Runoff.

Juliet's father, Michael, is a retired drag racer.