Juliet Reed Has One Of Biggest Moments Of Young Life As She Captures Junior Dragster Thunder Finale
MADISON - Juliet Reed had one of the biggest moments of her 11-year-old life Sunday, April 2, 2023, when she captured the Junior Dragster Thunder Finale at World Wide Technology Raceway's drag strip.
Juliet, a Florissant, Mo., resident, tried her hand at drag racing for the very first time and won the Junior finale over fellow newcomer Ella Grace Gibbons of Cedar Hills, Mo.
Juliet then was runner-up to Kennedy Hale of Pevely in the Junior Dragster Runoff.
Juliet's father, Michael, is a retired drag racer.