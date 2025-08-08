Julie Verdu.

EDWARDSVILLE — Julie Verdu, a longtime Edwardsville participant in the Mitch and Friends Clinic during the Edwardsville Futures Tournament, said she felt she performed well during the clinic and enjoys playing tennis for both exercise and social reasons.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I just like playing, and it’s a lot of exercise and stuff. And I see all my friends. And I get to see Dave Lipe,” Verdu said, referring with reverence to the long-time tournament director and main organizer of the clinic.

Verdu described her experience with tennis as spanning “a long time” and emphasized her enthusiasm for the sport.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just like to play,” she said. “I love being active and everything.”

In addition to staying in good shape, Verdu said she appreciates the social aspect of tennis.

“I like a lot of people I know who play tennis,” she said. “I also like playing a lot.”

She added that she considers herself a skilled player and enjoys playing whenever possible.

"I play a lot, whenever I can," she said of her adoration of the sport of tennis. She said she also loves watching the talented players from throughout the world who come to the Edwardsville Futures Tournament perform.

More like this:

Positive Thoughts On Edwardsville: Scottish Player McHugh’s Futures Week Marked By Determination
3 days ago
Mitch and Friends Benefit Helps Introduce Tennis To Special Needs Athletes
6 days ago
Kwansa Praises Health Benefits and Fun of Annual Mitch and Friends Tennis Clinic
Today
Record Crowds In 2025: Kyle Kang Rallies To Win Edwardsville Futures Final
4 days ago
Aiden McHugh Advances to Edwardsville Futures Final With Comeback Win; Kang And Razeghi Win Doubles Title
5 days ago

 