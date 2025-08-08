EDWARDSVILLE — Julie Verdu, a longtime Edwardsville participant in the Mitch and Friends Clinic during the Edwardsville Futures Tournament, said she felt she performed well during the clinic and enjoys playing tennis for both exercise and social reasons.

“I just like playing, and it’s a lot of exercise and stuff. And I see all my friends. And I get to see Dave Lipe,” Verdu said, referring with reverence to the long-time tournament director and main organizer of the clinic.

Verdu described her experience with tennis as spanning “a long time” and emphasized her enthusiasm for the sport.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just like to play,” she said. “I love being active and everything.”

In addition to staying in good shape, Verdu said she appreciates the social aspect of tennis.

“I like a lot of people I know who play tennis,” she said. “I also like playing a lot.”

She added that she considers herself a skilled player and enjoys playing whenever possible.

"I play a lot, whenever I can," she said of her adoration of the sport of tennis. She said she also loves watching the talented players from throughout the world who come to the Edwardsville Futures Tournament perform.

More like this: