Julie Hart earns AMH January employee honor ALTON - Julie Hart of Alton Memorial Hospital's Transitional Care Unit, fifth from right, has earned the AMH January Employee Recognition Award. Julie's job is coordinating discharges for patients. She works with the RNs to ensure all orders are in place for any prescriptions and equipment needs. The co-worker who nominated Julie said that she also does a good majority of her work behind the scenes. "It is for this reason that I want to recognize Julie. She is the person who has to keep up with insurance authorizations. This is the work most people don't understand that takes a large part of her day to perform. I think it's time to recognize her for the job she does."