EDWARDSVILLE - Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti was elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association at the annual meeting held on June 3, 2022. Judge Armouti will serve a three-year term.

There are approximately 50 members of the Board of Directors. The Illinois Judges Association is composed of 1,250 active and retired Illinois State Court Judges. The IJA provides education and services to its members and information about court operations to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

Judge Armouti was appointed to the Third Judicial Circuit as an Associate Judge in August 2019 and is currently assigned to the Traffic Division, was previously assigned to the Family Division, and is a member of the Illinois and Missouri Bar Associations.

The Illinois Judges Association also installed the following new officers for 2022-23 at the annual meeting: President, Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, 1st Appellate District; 1st VicePresident, Justice David Overstreet, IL Supreme Court; 2nd Vice President, Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Cook County; 3rd Vice President, Judge Elizabeth Rochford, Lake County; Secretary, Judge Patrice Ball Reed, Cook County; and Treasurer, Judge Julie Katz, St. Clair County.

For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.

More like this: