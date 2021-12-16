ST. LOUIS – Briran Blake, 30, of St. Clair County, appeared before United States District Court Judge John A. Ross on today’s date and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. On September 17, 2021, a jury found Blake guilty of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On June 9, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, presented a demand note to the teller, and escaped with almost $2,000 in cash. 13 days later, on June 22, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on South Broadway in St. Louis, presented a demand note, and brandished a firearm at the bank teller before escaping with over $4,200 in cash. Blake was indicted in August 2019 following analysis of the demand notes and identification of Blake as the suspect by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Crime Laboratory.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The court, based upon Blake’s criminal history, sentenced Blake pursuant to the career offender provision of the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Jason Dunkel and Donald Boyce prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States

More like this:

The Gori Law Firm Announces Partnership for Global Asbestos Awareness Week
Yesterday
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Man Sentenced To 12-Plus Years’ Imprisonment In $1.7 Million Check Fraud Scheme
Mar 26, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Sues Trump Administration Over Unlawful Executive Order To Impose Sweeping Voting Restrictions
Yesterday
GoJet Airlines Flight Veers Off Runway At Lambert International In St. Louis
Feb 12, 2025

 