ROCK ISLAND - Rock Island Circuit Court Judge Mark VandeWiele was recently honored by the Illinois Judges Association (IJA) with the Harold Sullivan Award.
The award was presented December 6, 2019 at the 48thAnnual Joint Illinois Judges Association/ Illinois State Bar Association Luncheon held this year at the Westin O’Hare.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was the featured speaker at the Luncheon attended by members of the Illinois Supreme Court as well as judges and attorneys from throughout Illinois.
