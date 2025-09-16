EDWARDSVILLE - Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge John Hackett was recently appointed to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Child Welfare and Juvenile Law Advisory Committee as well as the NCJFCJ International Committee. Judge Hackett is the state of Illinois’ only representative on both committees.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges is the oldest judicial membership organization in the country and provides all judges, courts, and related agencies involved with juvenile, family, and domestic violence cases with the latest knowledge and skills to improve the lives of the families and children.

While assigned to the Child Welfare and Juvenile Law Advisory Committee, Judge Hackett will provide guidance to the NCJFCJ Board, membership and staff on initiatives and projects related to child abuse and neglect, in additional to juvenile justice matters.

On the International Committee, Judge Hackett is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to increase international awareness of the work of the NCJFCJ, while simultaneously keeping the NCJFCJ informed of international justice related issues.

“I am deeply honored to be selected for these important roles,” said Judge Hackett. “The NCJFCJ comprises some of the most esteemed jurists in our country, and I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me. I am committed to fulfilling these responsibilities with diligence and dedication.”

Judge Hackett continues to preside over family, juvenile delinquency and juvenile abuse cases in Madison County.

