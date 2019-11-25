EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Associate Judge Ryan Jumper spoke on Monday, November 18, 2019, to seventh and eighth graders members of the Student-Athlete Leadership Team at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville. Using photos and newspaper headlines, Judge Jumper’s presentation brought the students on a photo journey of his time as a student and athlete growing up in Edwardsville.

“I compiled newspaper articles and quotes from my coaches at the time to impress upon those student-athlete leaders how character and leadership reveal themselves when under the pressure of competition.”Judge Jumper is a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Illinois Wesleyan University, where he played football, and Southern Illinois Law School. At SIU Law, he was an editor for the SIUC Law Journal and the Journal of Legal Medicine. He was appointed to the bench as an Associate Judge in the Third Judicial Circuit in March, 2018, after practicing law in Madison County.

Speaking of his life, Judge Jumper drew a sports analogy: “If I’m gonna miss, I’m gonna make sure I’m missing long, whether it’s basketball, golf or my career.”

