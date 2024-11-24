ST. LOUIS - On Friday, a City of St. Louis judge allowed the St. Louis Development Corporation’s (SLDC) Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) to condemn and take possession of the Railway Exchange Building and adjacent parking garage through eminent domain.

The Railway Exchange Building encompasses two city blocks on Locust, North 6th, Pine and North 7th Streets.

The next step requires a hearing with a judge and commissioners to determine the value of the property.

Article continues after sponsor message

Appraisers selected by LCRA set the price for $5.3 million. LCRA will ask to purchase the property at the current appraised price.

The next court date is pending.

LCRA is hopeful to receive final determination of value before the end of the year, and aims to pay that value and take possession of the property shortly after.

About St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC)

St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is the independent economic development agency serving the City of St. Louis, Missouri. It is an action-oriented organization that exists to empower, develop and transform St. Louis through a vibrant, just and growing economy where all people can thrive. Learn more at developstlouis.org.

More like this: