CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Judge Veronica Armouti of Illinois has become the first judge from the state to earn a Certificate in Judicial Executive Leadership from Harvard University Law School’s Executive Education Program. The achievement was marked during an intensive session held July 21-24, 2024, at Harvard Law School.

The National Judicial College, in collaboration with Harvard Law School's Executive Education Program, aims to equip judicial leaders with the foresight, ethical grounding, and innovative leadership skills necessary to navigate today’s rapidly changing world. The program emphasizes design thinking, change management, and crisis resolution, preparing judges to lead adaptive, resilient, and responsive judiciaries.

Judge Armouti participated in courses on Advanced Leadership and Management Principles, Effective Communication, and Personal Development, all tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the judiciary. The program is designed to provide judges with the strategic insight and confidence needed to uphold justice in a dynamic environment.

Judge Armouti, appointed as an Associate Judge in 2019, currently serves in the Third Judicial Circuit's Family Division and oversees Alton Traffic, DUI, Domestic Violence, and Misdemeanor dockets. Her selection by the Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Judicial Education to serve as faculty at the Illinois Education Conference and New Judge Orientation underscores her commitment to judicial education.

In addition to her judicial duties, Judge Armouti serves on the Illinois Judges Association Board of Directors, contributing to its Educational Programming and Retention Committees. She is an active member of several bar associations, including the Illinois, Missouri, Madison County, and Mound City Bar Associations, and serves on the United Way Illinois Region North Board of Directors.

The Certificate in Judicial Executive Leadership represents a significant milestone in Judge Armouti's career, reflecting her dedication to continuous learning and effective judicial leadership.