EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - For 80 years, the Junior Service Club (JSC) of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon has enriched the lives of others through their volunteerism, fundraising, and philanthropic projects.

In fact, in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area, it would be difficult to find an organization that does more service work for the region than JSC. While 80 years old, the organization today is as fresh and energetic as it likely was in the beginning with a strong contingency of women participating.

Two recent examples of JSC's efforts are the new playground at Schon Park in Glen Carbon. Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt said on Saturday, April 27, the park will be dedicated and JSC will be saluted. JSC donated nearly $40,000 in late 2019 for the park playground equipment. Mayor Jackstadt said the donation was vital to the success of the project because of tight outside funding these days.

On March 16, JSC held its annual Kidmania, a sale of community indoor garage sale products for families at Edwardsville High School.

Stephanie Dykstra, one of the members and co-chair of the Kid Mania with Amber Koester, said the recent Kidmania was lucky to have the vendors come back year after year, along with the sponsors.

"We are supported so much by the community," she said.

"We offer the space and get the venue and just ask that 75 percent of the items be children and maternity type of items," Dykstra said.

Koester said and the other members were just happy to get the community together and provide a big indoor garage sale.

In addition to volunteering throughout the community, Junior Service Club’s fundraising efforts have allowed the club to give over a $1 million back to the community over the last 10 years.

The JSC funds have been distributed in several ways. Annually the organization supports approximately 25 local non-profit organizations in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Riverbend areas, including the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Head Start, ECUSD7 school nurses and programs, and the Goshen Community Market.

JSC has also supported several larger Signature Projects in the community, including the Boundless Playground at Township Park, the playground at Leon Corlew Park, both in Edwardsville, and the new playground at Schon Park in Glen Carbon.

