JERSEYVILLE - It’s time for the adults to have some fun on the court this spring! Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) 4-on-4 Basketball League.There will be two divisions: co-ed & men’s. The league is open to adults that are 18 years or older. Co-ed division will require a minimum of two females on the court at all times. Completed roster is due prior to the first game.

A guaranteed 10 games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, and will run from mid-April through June and include a one night tournament. Games are self-officiated on half court.

Article continues after sponsor message

The league will be held on Thursday nights and cost $180 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration deadline is Friday, April 7, so do not put it off! Payment is due at the time of registration.



For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: