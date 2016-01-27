JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Tri County Bowl are hosting a bowling party for the entire family! Celebrate the holiday with the Easter Bunny at Tri County Bowl, located at 207 Krause Drive, on Saturday, March 19 from 1-4pm! Bring a camera to capture the memories! Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Parent(s) must attend and participate with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, one soda and visit with the Easter Bunny. Register by 3/4/16 for a cost of $8 per person; after 3/4/16 for $10 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, March 14, 2016!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

