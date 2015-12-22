Jennifer Myers, Administrative Assistant at Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD), was recognized for her 15 years of service with the City of Jerseyville at the council meeting on December 8. Kevin Stork, Commissioner of Finance, presented her award in the absence of Gary Goetten, Commissioner of Public Properties.

Mrs. Myers began her career with the city on September 25, 2000. She is a tremendous asset and the wheel that keeps the department moving! JPRD is very fortunate to have her as part of the team.

Article continues after sponsor message