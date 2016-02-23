JPRD Rummage Sale
All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) 3rd Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 5 from 8am-1pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Admission is $1 per individual; no matter of age. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, baby items, baskets, books, clothes, coins, fishing gear, furniture, glassware, holiday decorations, household items, home décor, jewelry, records, shoes, tools, toys and more!
For more information about the sale or to be a vendor, please contact the JPRD at 618.498.2222 or via email atjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.
Photos are from the 2015 Rummage Sale held on Saturday, March 7 that showcased 37 tables.
