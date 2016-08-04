JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) closed out the fourth season of Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball on Sunday, July 31. Foul Balls rained victorious over Country Financial in the final game of the tournament with a 13-5 win to take the championship. The team went 6-2 in regular season play. This is the fourth championship title in a row for the team.

Pictured (l to r): Chris Vanausdoll, Josh Vanausdoll, Chris Vahle, Rob Steinkuehler, Bruce Price, Ryan Niemeyer, Jason Brunaugh, Robby Miles, Matt Schell, Justin Wittman, Derek Woolsey & Joe Koenig. Not pictured is Seth Crotchett, Jeremiah Johnson, Bob Madson, Darren Perdun and Andy Thomas.

For more information on future programs, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

 

