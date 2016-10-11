JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) continues to take registrations for the Boys Basketball League. The league is open to children currently enrolled in 1st through 6th grade. The league will run January and February. Divisions will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th. Registration fee is $35 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on nights and weekends. The department does not provide equipment for the program.

Parents are required to provide a basketball, shorts and non-marking soled shoes for each child. The league’s success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Saturday, October 29, so register now! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registrations accepted after the deadline.

JPRD is excited to include an online registration option at no additional charge, with the use of a debit or credit card, specifically for the winter basketball program at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx. Parents can still register in person with cash or check and by mail with check.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

