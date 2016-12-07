The program instructor, Amanda Kohler, watches as the class participants work on ball-handling skills during the early 2016 class.

JERSEYVILLE - Trying to find a fun activity for your youngster to participate in this winter? Look no further, because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has the answer!

Tiny Tot & Big Tot Indoor Soccer is now open for registration for three to six year olds. This is a great way to introduce your kiddo to the sport of soccer with instruction on basic skills such as dribbling, trapping, shooting and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The classes will run Tuesdays from January 10 through February 14. There are two times to choose from for Tiny Tot (3-4 year olds): 4:45-5:30pm and 5:45-6:30pm. The only option for Big Tot (5-6 year olds) is 6:45-7:30pm. Program fee is $30 per child per class. Classes will be held at JCUSD #100 West School, located at 1000 West Carpenter Street.

No special equipment is required for either of the programs; simply dress children in comfortable clothing with non-marking soled sneakers. Size three soccer balls will be used in the program. Parent participation may be required at times. As always, registration is open to all city and non-city residents. The deadline to register is Tuesday, January 3. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

