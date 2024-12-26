GODFREY - On Christmas Day, emergency responders from the Godfrey Fire District celebrated a remarkable moment as they assisted in the delivery of a baby, marking a highlight in their challenging work. The incident occurred while Assistant Chief Shawn Bloemker and the team were on duty, bringing joy to a day typically filled with family gatherings and holiday cheer.

At approximately 11:22 a.m., on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2024, Bloemker, along with Firefighter/EMT-B Aaron Blackford, Captain/EMT-B Chris Stratton, and Firefighter/EMT-B Payne Hubbs, responded to a call regarding a patient in labor. Initially, the team believed the patient would need to be transported to the hospital without delivering the baby, as there was no crowning observed. However, as they arrived and prepared to move her, contractions intensified, and the baby was delivered on-site.

"It was an amazing day for us, a real highlight for everybody on shift," Bloemker said. "Christmas meant a little bit more this year." He noted that while the team often faces tragic and challenging situations, this event was a moment of joy that made their work even more worthwhile.

The Godfrey Fire District emphasizes the importance of training conducted throughout the year. Included is a session on obstetrics. Fire Chief Eric Cranmer expressed pride in his firefighters and recalled that he delivered his first baby eight years ago.

"It's a great feeling to bring a life into the world. Christmas makes it that much more special for this crew," he said.

Bloemker acknowledged the critical role of Assistant Chief Tom Wills, who provides medical training for the team each year. "Without Assistant Chief Wills and Chief Cranmer leading us, none of this takes place," Bloemker said.

The baby and mother were subsequently transported to the hospital, where they received further care. The Godfrey Fire District's collaboration with Alton Memorial Ambulance and Madison County dispatch was also highlighted, with Bloemker commending the dispatchers for their calm communication during the incident.

As the holiday season continues, the Godfrey Fire District reflects on this extraordinary experience, underscoring the dedication and training of its staff in emergency medical situations.

