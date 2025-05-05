EAST ST. LOUIS — Students from East St. Louis School District 189, known as the Peace Warriors, recently returned from their annual trip to Memphis, Tenn., where they engaged in a journey focused on civil rights history and excellence.

During the visit, the students toured significant historical sites, including the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, the location where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life work is celebrated and where he spent the last moments of his life.

Article continues after sponsor message

The group also visited the “I Am a Man” Plaza, which commemorates the Memphis sanitation workers' strike and highlights ongoing efforts for dignity and justice.

In addition to exploring these landmarks, the Peace Warriors toured historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), gaining insight into the traditions, academic achievements, and cultural pride that characterize these institutions.

East St. Louis School District 189 described the trip as “more than a tour — it was a transformational experience rooted in unity, resilience, and purpose.”

The district expressed pride in the students for representing their community with “strength, heart, and a commitment to being the change they want to see.”

More like this: