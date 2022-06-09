JERSEYVILLE - Come out and make your “Journey to Jerseyville” with Shopthe618 on 6/18 from 9am-5pm. Help us celebrate the summer with a good old day of retail therapy. There is something for everyone in our community. This is a day filled with fun and shopping with lots of deals and/or giveaways at every location. This event is one of three shop local events hosted annually by the #shopthe618 small business group. These events are not only about local businesses supporting each other and creating a fun day of shopping for our customers, but they’re also about our community and reaching people outside of Jerseyville to show them the amazing shopping available here.

Punch cards will be available for pick-up starting June 16th at all participating locations. Get your punches and something unique at every stop. You can pick up a punch card from any of the ShopThe618 locations the day of as well. As you shop at each store, have them punch your card. Turn that card into the last store you visit by 5pm.

If you are able to get the correct number of punches, you will be entered to win the Grand Prize with treasures from each store. If you didn’t get all the punches needed, you can still enter to win the participation prize. The 3rd prize will be a Social Media Prize. Post a Selfie with #SHOPTHE618 on the Facebook Event. Winners will be announced on Monday June 20th via a Facebook live so make sure you follow Shopthe618 on Facebook.

Make sure to respond “Going” to the Shopthe618 on 6/18 event on Facebook so you can receive all of the information about the event.

We hope to see you June 18th from 9AM - 5PM for the Journey to Jerseyville Shopthe618 on 6/18 event.