Journee Renae Burries
March 14, 2016 3:24 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Journee Renae Burries
Parents: Jamicka and Christopher Burries of Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: 7/22/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Navaeh Burries (4) Ra'Niyah Burries (4) Marcus Thomas (2) Ariel (1)
Grandparents: James Vaughn IV of Alton, Shinika Thomas of Alton and Ernie Burries of Alton