EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Josiah Daniels is a natural leader.

For his accomplishments, Josiah Daniels is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Despite only being a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, Daniels has made a name for himself as a responsible, charismatic, high-achieving student. He recently joined the bowling team, and he enjoys the challenge of learning a new sport with his teammates.

He is also a member of the student council, where Daniels represents all students at the school. He works hard to make sure his fellow students feel heard, and he does what he can to advocate for them.

Between his extracurricular activities and his academic obligations, Daniels stays busy at EAWR. Outside of school, he also works at McDonald’s, where he is learning more about responsibility, hard work and his own goals.

When he’s not working or studying, he can often be found spending time with his loved ones. He enjoys taking it easy with his friends and reading when he has a spare moment.

“I love to read, hang out with my friends, and all of my best friends and BFF,” he said.

Looking ahead, Daniels has big plans for after graduation. He hopes to attend college and major in computer science.

Congratulations to Josiah for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!



