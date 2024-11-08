EAST ALTON - Joshua Roe, a Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force, served his country from 1998 to 2006, primarily as a firefighter at Malstrom Air Force Base. Originally from East Alton, Illinois, Roe's military career included deployments to Kuwait and Korea, as well as time spent at McChord Air Force Base.

Roe's father, William L. Roe, submitted a message highlighting his son's service and dedication to the Air Force. The message reflects a sense of pride in Joshua Roe’s commitment, stating, "Our son served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Malstrom AFB, Kuwait, Korea, and McChord AFB."

During his years of service, Roe achieved the rank of Senior Airman (E-4) but did not serve in combat. His contributions as a firefighter were critical in supporting the operations of the Air Force during his tenure.

