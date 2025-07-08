ALTON — Authorities arrested Joshua L. Glen-Colley, 18, of Alton on Monday, July 7, 2025, in connection with the July 4, 2025, homicide of 17-year-old Shabrya L. Hudson, who was fatally shot inside her home in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Detectives from the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division took Glen-Colley into custody at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stowell Street without incident. The arrest came following a day of intensive investigation and interviews with individuals connected to the suspect.

Glen-Colley faces multiple charges filed earlier Monday by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, including two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

Also charged in relation to the incident is Morgan E. Booth, 23, of Alton, who was taken into custody Monday and charged with obstructing justice. She was subsequently released in accordance with her arrest warrant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief of Police Jarrett Ford expressed condolences to Hudson’s family, describing the victim as “an innocent child” who “was gunned down while sitting inside her own home” and was “not involved in any dispute.”

Ford acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office, stating, “I thank you for your tireless work” and commending the swift filing of charges.

Glen-Colley is being held pending a detainment hearing.

The charges are based on probable cause, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: