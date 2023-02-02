Couples names: Josh and Rebecca Billingsley

City: Alton

Date met pr started dating: July 14, 2020

Date married: September 11, 2021

What makes your relationship special? We try and put each other first. If we get into an argument we apologize, talk it out, and learn from it. We keep christ in the center of our marriage.

Share a memory you have made together: We have made a lot of memories in a short period of time like getting married, having a child but one of our favorites was going to Lambeau Stadium to see the Packers.