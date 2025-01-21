ALTON – YWCA Southwestern Illinois Accepting Applications for the 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarships

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is excited to announce that applications for the 2025 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholarships are now open. This prestigious scholarship program, open to senior girls attending Madison County high schools and residing in Madison County, awards $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women.

The JMBFL Scholarship honors the legacy of Josephine Marley Beckwith, a 2002 Woman of Distinction, and is made possible through the generous support of YWCA and the Women of Distinction Academy. “The JMBFL Scholarship opens doors for young women, empowering them to seize opportunities and shape a brighter future as tomorrow’s leaders,” said Dr. Wendy Adams, Co-Chair of the YWCA JMBFL Scholarship Committee.

Applications for the JMBFL Scholarship are available at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, located at 304 E. Third Street, Alton, by calling 618-465-7774, online at www.ywcaswil.org, or through local high school guidance counselors. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, February 7, 2025, by 5:00 PM. Late submissions will not be accepted. Applicants are requested to email their completed application forms, essays, and letters of support to info@ywcaswil.org. Additionally, electronic transcript services should be utilized, and official transcripts must be sent directly to info@ywcaswil.org.

What makes the JMBFL Scholarship unique is its focus on well-rounded candidates. The selection committee seeks young women who are actively engaged in their schools and communities, passionate about service, and committed to creating positive change. Ideal candidates are those with the ambition to leave a meaningful mark on the world.

Scholarship recipients will be introduced alongside the 2025 Women of Distinction honorees at the Women of Distinction Reception. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons in Godfrey.

Since 1918, YWCA Southwestern Illinois has been part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world, tailoring programs to address the unique needs of its community. The organization focuses on three key platforms: racial justice and civil rights, the empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and the health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors: Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.

For more information about the JMBFL Scholarship or the Women of Distinction program, please contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or visit www.ywcaswil.org.

