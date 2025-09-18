ALTON - Joseph Ventimiglia was honored as a Student of the Month for September 2025 at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Ventimiglia is a CEO Member and an Alton High School senior.

Ventimiglia is a dedicated and accomplished student at Alton High School, honored as Rotary Student of the Month. Maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, Joseph has demonstrated exceptional academic commitment, earning membership in the National Honor Society and consistently making the high honor roll. He has challenged himself by completing 13 honors classes, 6 dual credit courses, and 3 accelerated classes, accumulating 28 college credit hours through LCCC, SLU, and Missouri S&T.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joseph’s leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit were further developed through his participation in the CEO Program (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities). Beyond academics, he is actively involved in numerous extracurricular activities, including varsity tennis and bowling teams, biology and architecture clubs, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and community service organizations such as the Redbird Nest and AACE.

His passion for architecture has been nurtured through his coursework and mentorship from Mr. Goetten, and enriching experiences such as trips to Chicago and local architectural firms. His involvement in the biology club has also broadened his global perspective through travel to Costa Rica and Peru.

Committed to giving back, Joseph volunteers his time teaching tennis, supporting Vacation Bible School, and assisting with local hunger relief efforts. His Catholic faith and participation in St. Mary’s youth group guide his values and community engagement.

Looking ahead, Joseph plans to pursue a degree in architecture at Southern Illinois University Carbondale or the University of Kansas, with aspirations of earning a master’s and possibly a PhD in the field. His journey exemplifies determination, excellence, and a mindset of perseverance.

More like this: