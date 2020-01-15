EDWARDSVILLE - Joseph Stone was voted the OVC Male Track Athlete of the Week for his performance in the 800 meters at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Ia. The junior from Newton, Ill. took third in the 800 meters. Stone's time of 1:55.18 ranks first in the OVC this year. It marked his second straight third-place finish in the 800 this season.

"Joe has been working very hard in practice all fall, so I am not surprised he had a great opener, and he absolutely deserves this recognition. Neither Joe nor I were satisfied with his performance last weekend, so I am very excited for what he will accomplish throughout the rest of the season," said assistant coach CeCe Moore.

Stone hopes to add to his success as the Cougars travel to Charleston, Ill. to compete in the EIU John Craft Invite, January 18th.

