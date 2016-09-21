Name: Joseph Otto Hofele III

Parents: Dominique Ussery and Joseph Hofele, Jr. of Medora

Birth weight: 8 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 22.5 inches

Time : 12:19 AM

Date: September 14, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Shane & Tonya Ussery, Medora; Joseph & Denise Hofele, Brighton

Great Grandparents: Doris Patton, Melody Blasa, Sherri Richards, Rose Hofele all of Spanish Lake; Otto & Fran Lindsay of Brighton

