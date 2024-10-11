TAMPA, Fla. — Joseph Malinowski, a 54-year-old sailor who gained significant attention on social media as “Lieutenant Dan,” has weathered Hurricane Milton in Tampa aboard his 20-foot sailboat despite widespread concern and official warnings.

Malinowski chose to remain on his vessel, tied to the dock at Tampa Bay Harbor, even after officials attempted to evacuate him.

Malinowski's decision drew national interest, particularly after TikTok creator Terrence Concannon shared videos of his experience during Hurricane Helene, which preceded Milton. As Hurricane Milton approached, Malinowski communicated with his followers, reassuring them of his safety even as the storm intensified.

Despite the life-threatening conditions forecasted for the area, including storm surges and high winds, Malinowski remained nonchalant. He provided updates throughout the night, including a TikTok post around 10:30 p.m. where he stated, “I haven’t even spilled my coffee yet,” and reassured his followers that “everything’s going to be fine.”

Early Thursday morning, he continued to share his status with followers, declaring, “I’m alive, woowoo … God is good.” As the storm passed through parts of Florida, resulting in at least 11 confirmed fatalities, Malinowski's situation remained a point of concern for many.

Authorities had heavily advised against staying in the area during the hurricane, particularly for those in evacuation zones.

Lt. Dan now apparently has sponsorship from online streamer Adin Ross, further amplifying the support he has garnered online.

A Go-Fund-Me page originally created to get “Lieutenant Dan” a new boat has reached over $39,000 — with around $17,000 of that coming in since Wednesday afternoon.

