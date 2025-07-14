MADISON COUNTY — Joseph A. Torres II was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at 3rd Chute II, a bar located at 2204 Fosterburg Road in unincorporated Alton.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Madison County deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the establishment. While en route, dispatch received additional calls reporting a shooting at the same location.

Upon arrival, deputies and Alton Police officers found Malcolm D. Woodhouse-Alexander with multiple apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He showed no signs of life. Torres was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators determined that Torres and Woodhouse-Alexander were acquaintances who had been involved in an ongoing argument throughout the night that had turned physical on several occasions.

Around 12:15 a.m., authorities said Torres reportedly fired a single shot into the air during an earlier confrontation before leaving the scene. He returned near 1 a.m., and a subsequent disturbance led to Woodhouse-Alexander’s death.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and a warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Nielsen.

Torres, born July 12, 2001, remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. Authorities emphasize that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

