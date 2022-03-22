EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville seventh- and eighth-grade language arts teacher Mrs. Jordi Harre is one who thrives on giving back to causes she loves, and recently, she designed shirts for Liberty Middle School families to purchase. Harre involved her students in the fundraiser and proceeds were donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.

A total of 98 shirts were sold, allowing Liberty Middle School families to donate a large total of $490 to the Down Syndrome of Great St. Louis.

Harre's students also made a video to teach their peers about Down Syndrome Association. The students learned valuable lessons in the fundraiser about assisting others in the community.

Harre previously said she loves working at Liberty Middle and that the Edwardsville community is "incredible," in a previous interview. Harre said at that time she loves seeing the students succeed and watching them grow.

Harre is a business administration grad from SIUE and obtained a Master's in Education from McKendree in 2021.