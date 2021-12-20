MATTOON, IL — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to name Jordan Read as their new Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2022. He will be directly responsible for coordinating the company’s risk management processes designed to identify, measure, monitor, and manage the critical risks present within the business environment that First Mid operates

Read assumes the role previously held by Chris Slabach, who will be retiring from day-to-day duties at the end of the year. Slabach will continue to oversee some special projects on a part-time basis in 2022, which will assist with the transition.

During Slabach’s 28-year tenure at First Mid, the company has grown significantly from a $250 million bank with separate individual bank charters based in Central Illinois to a $6 billion in assets multi-state financial services company. “Chris has been a huge part of First Mid’s success and has built an extremely strong reputation and relationship with our auditors and regulators,” says Mike Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of First Mid. “His knowledge, work ethic, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.”

Read, who joined First Mid in September, was most recently the Director of Internal Audit for Enterprise Bank & Trust. He brings strong bank regulatory experience working in a larger bank environment, including serving as the company’s liaison to the regulatory agencies. Read also served on Enterprise Bank’s internal committee to assess and implement the additional regulatory and financial requirements of crossing the $10 billion asset threshold and served on a team that implemented the enterprise risk management process.

“We are very excited to have Jordan step into this role,” says COO Taylor. “His working knowledge of internal control frameworks and risk management practices is a great addition to the First Mid executive leadership team.”

Read attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s Degree in Accountancy, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He is a licensed CPA in Missouri. Following graduation, Read worked at Ernst and Young LLP in the Advisory-Risk services group. He joined Enterprise Bank & Trust’s Internal Audit Department in 2014 and was promoted to Director of Internal Audit in 2018.

