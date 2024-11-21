GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA 57, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48: Three Columbia players, led by Jordan Holten's 15 points, helped the Eagles to the win over McGivney is the Columbia Tip-Off Tournament at the Columbia gym.

Sam Schmuke helped Columbia with 13 points, Ava Mathews had 10 points, Ava Langhans scored eight points, Riley Bahr came up with five points, Kinley Jany had four points, and Elle Van Breusegen had two points.

Izzie Venarsky led the Griffins with 13 points, while Julia Behrman had nine points, Alexa Jones came up with eight points, Devin Ellis, Peyton Ellis, and Sabrina Ivnik all had five points, and Emerson McGaughey scored three points

The Eagles are now 2-0, while McGivney is 1-1.

In other games played on Wednesday, Waterloo got past Greenville 49-42, New Athens won over Dupo 40-31, and Red Bud won over Campbell Hill Trico 41-22.

