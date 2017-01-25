McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48, RAMSEY 29: McGivney Catholic got 15 points from Dan Jones as the Griffins won their second game of their inaugural varsity season with a 48-29 win over Ramsey on the road Tuesday.

The Griffins improved to 2-16 on the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Logan Shumate added 14 points and 16 rebounds for McGivney, with Matt Taphorn adding six and Kellen Weir five. Alex Loeffler pulled down six rebounds and Weir had five.

Next up for McGivney is a Friday night road contest at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall against the Minutemen, then the Griffins play Cairo at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pickneyville's Panther Basketball Showcase shootout.

More like this: