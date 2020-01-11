Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - The Marquette Catholic boy’s basketball team clashed with the Granite City Warriors Friday night in Granite City. The Warriors beat Marquette 51-46. Granite City was led by Chris Jones with 19 points and Freddy Edwards with 12 points. Marquette was led by Brett Terry with 10 points and Spencer Cox with 10 points apiece.

Marquette jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter over Granite City. They pushed the lead to 24-22 at halftime.

Granite City got some momentum in the third quarter and outscored Marquette 17-7 and took the lead 39-31 after 3 quarters. In the fourth quarter, Maquette chipped away but came up short. Marquette outscored Granite City 15-12.

