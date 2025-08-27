ALTON – Spencer T. Olin Golf Course was playing tough Tuesday afternoon, especially tough for the hosting Alton Redbirds.

They finished with a combined score of 349, which put them tied for 12th place out of 19 teams.

Alton was led by junior Landon Mayer with an 80. That score put him in a tie for 11th place individually. The Redbirds had nine golfers out on the course on Tuesday.

From the seven-spot, meaning his score did not count toward Alton’s team total, junior Nolan Snyder fired in an 85, which was good enough for 26th place. Alton’s top four scorers were Mayer (80), Hudson Dorris (87), Lucas Davis (90), and Donavon Ducey (92).

Brayden Buchanan also shot 92, Jack Puent shot 93, Mason Gerigin shot 98, and Raiden Ely shot 108.

Article continues after sponsor message

As for the Explorers, they finished just off the podium in fourth place with a score of 336, tied with Waterloo. Breese Mater Dei won the event with a blistering 318, followed by Edwardsville in second (326), and Highland in third (330).

Carson Jones led the way for the Explorers with a 5-over par 77. He was one of just 10 golfers on the day to break 80.

Jones opened his round on hole nine with a bogey. He then got caught in a rut with five straight bogeys from holes 14-18, but he bounced back with birdies on holes two and five before finishing his round on hole eight with another bogey.

The round was still enough to secure him sixth place.

Marquette's other scorers included Henry Freihoff (85), Sam Jun (86), Andrew Belden (88), and Ethan Dempsey (100).

Both Alton and Marquette will be back in action this weekend at the Dick Gerber Invitational hosted by Edwardsville. Friday’s action tees off at 1 p.m. from Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton, followed by Saturday action at 8 a.m. at Belk Park in Wood River.

More like this: