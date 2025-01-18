MARYVILLE — Marquette Catholic High School secured a decisive victory over Maryville Christian on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, winning 66-43 in a game held at Maryville.

Cameron Jones led all scorers with 20 points, while teammate Cameron Golike added 15 points to help propel Marquette to a commanding win. The team quickly established control of the game, finishing the first quarter with a 23-5 lead and extending their advantage to 37-18 by halftime.

Despite a stronger performance in the third quarter, where Maryville Christian outscored Marquette 19-17, the deficit proved too great to overcome. Marquette managed to close out the game with 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Levi Gray was the top scorer for Maryville Christian with nine points, matching the output of Marquette’s Jason Sehorn, who also contributed nine points. Carson Jones added eight points for Marquette.

Looking ahead, Marquette Catholic High School plays on Tuesday in the Litchfield Tourney against Triad.

