EDWARDSVILLE - Senior center/forward Jonathan Stump scored seven points on the way to helping Edwardsville to a big 60-21 win over Gateway STEM of St. Louis recently in a basketball game played at Lucco-Jackson Gym, a win that put the Tigers back to the .500 mark at 5-5.

Stump, who's listed at six feet, seven inches, came off the bench in the recent game to make a positive contribution to the Edwardsville win. It was an important one as well, as the Tigers play this week in the Mary Institute-Country Day Holiday Tournament. Stump is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

"I'm feeling great," Stump said during his postgame interview. "It's really fun to get a good win with the guys out there and it's always a team effort, so it's fun to do it together."

Things are starting to come together for the Tigers. The Tigers won three of their last four games before the holiday tournament and played well in all four games and Stump is confident that the team is making vital progress.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stump felt he played well in the win over the Jaguars, especially coming off an ankle injury that had slowed him down somewhat.

Stump sees his role on the team as one who excels on the defensive end and makes contributions whenever and wherever he can.

"I think I really help out defensively," Stump said. "rebounding, blocking shots, just contesting things as much as I can and being a presence on the offensive glass, a presence in the paint and stepping up and making some jumpers, too. Try to do as much as I can."

As for goals heading into the New Year, Stump has kept them simplistic, yet achievable.

"I think, goals, reach our full potential and I think our potential for our team is endless," Stump said, "and it's just putting together as many wins as we can. We're ready to get some revenge on some of the teams we've lost to," he said with a smile.

More like this: