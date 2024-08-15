SPRINGFIELD – Due to Thursday evening’s weather forecast, the start time for the Jonas Brothers concert has been moved up to 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. The sold-out pre-show party will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Concert tickets are still available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Grandstand box office.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.