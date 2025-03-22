EDWARDSVILLE - Joliet Catholic Academy rallied in the top of the sixth to score twice and tie their game against Edwardsville, but the Tigers scored the winning run in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-4 win over the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase Friday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers, who won their opener Thursday against Normal Community 11-0, won a close battle with the Hilltoppers to take their record to 2-0 on the young season.

Edwardsville scored four runs in the bottom of the first to go up 4-0, but Joliet Catholic scored single runs in the third and fifth to come within 4-2, then tied it up in the top of the sixth. The Tigers pushed across the winner in the bottom of the sixth, then held off the Hilltoppers in the seventh to take the 5-4 win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joe Chiarodo led the Tigers with two hits and a RBI, while both Auggie Johnes and Logan Porter each had a hit and RBI, and both Grayson Rathgeb and Max Waltenberger both had a hit on the day. Tony Eberlin went 2.2 innings on the mound, striking our five, while Tristan Lance struck out two batsmen, and both Hunter Baugh and Ethan Stewart fanned one batter each.

Joliet Catholic is now 0-2 on the season, while the Tigers go to 2-0, with Edwardsville playing Joliet West Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., then concludes its season opening home stand against DeSmet Jesuit Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., then goes on the road for the first time this season to play at Granite City, also starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: